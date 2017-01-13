Finding a breeder and buying a puppy calls for research ability, interviewing skills and patience

1:05 Sierra residents shovel their way through walls of snow Pause

0:30 What is an atmospheric river?

1:40 Suspect shot in Rancho Cordova

1:02 Aerial views of Sacramento area flooding

1:31 Where tule fog comes from – and how to drive safely in it

2:47 Watch big rig slide to safety down I-80 east of Truckee, with CHP escort

3:48 Sacramento OES updates flood and levee warnings for south county area

1:03 Sacramento braces for megastorm

0:32 Man rescued from truck in Point Pleasant flood waters