SPCA pet of the week: Mei Lei

Mei Lei is a 4-year-old American Sable rabbit mix. She is super soft and enjoys sitting on the laps of volunteers. She is easy to handle, which is a big plus for rabbits. Rabbits are prey so they are naturally afraid of being held. They must be trained to trust people and it is important to interact with them every day. She is trained to use the litter box. Bunnies can live to be 10 to 12 years if they are kept as house bunnies. Mei Lei has already been fixed and has a microchip so if she gets lost, she can be located quickly. Adoption fee for bunnies is $45. Information: sspca.org
