At the Sacramento SPCA: Tink

Tink is a lovely cat that’s been hanging out at the Sacramento SPCA since September. She has a beautiful “tuxedo” coat and loves the attention of the staff and volunteers. Very friendly and sweet, she enjoys chasing a laser light. Tink lived with other cats and older children in her previous household. She is litter trained, vaccinated and has a microchip. If you are 65 years or older, the SSPCA will waive Tink’s adoption fee since she is over 5 years old. Her regular adoption fee is $45. Information: sspca.org
