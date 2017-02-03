Pets

February 3, 2017 8:59 PM

SSPCA Pet of the Week: Frida

What’s Frida’s favorite thing? Fetch! This 1-year-old Terrier/Dachshund mix adores tennis balls and will chase them around the room, entertaining herself. Because she is a busy bee always looking for an adventure, and loves to play fetch, he may make a great agility dog.

She seems to prefer women to men, but comes around over time. Older kids might be more her style since she is a small dog. She has lived with other dogs and cats in her foster home and she did well after a slow introduction. Come meet this little ball of fun! Adoption fee: $100 Information: sspca.org

