SSPCA Pet of the Week: Frida

What’s Frida’s favorite thing? Fetch! This 1-year-old Terrier/Dachshund mix adores tennis balls and will chase them around the room, entertaining herself. Because she is a busy bee always looking for an adventure, and loves to play fetch, he may make a great agility dog.
She seems to prefer women to men, but comes around over time. Older kids might be more her style since she is a small dog. She has lived with other dogs and cats in her foster home and she did well after a slow introduction. Come meet this little ball of fun! Adoption fee: $100 Information: sspca.org
Comments