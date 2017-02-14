Westminster Dog Show features new breeds

Polar bear Nora, Samudra the Asian elephant, harbor seals and sea otters romp around in the snow at the Oregon Zoo in Portland on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. The zoo was closed after a winter storm dropped more than a foot of snow on the region.
The Front Street Animal Shelter in Sacramento helped find a home for Sir Blacky, a spry, healthy 12-year-old Chihuahua-pug mix. His owner, a 92-year-old woman who the shelter declined to identify, is having surgery on Thursday and will enter a nursing home.
On Aug. 8th, 2007, Sally Butters' home was the target of a robbery. Not only did the thieves make off with several pieces of electronic equipment, but her toy poodle "Gigi" also disappeared that night. Butters searched for Gigi for years, and though the search never produced results, Butters never stopped thinking of Gigi. This week, something miraculous happened. The Citrus Heights Pet Hospital contacted Butters, letting her know they found her toy poodle after nine years.
A Sacramento Realtor is paying for every animal at Front Street Animal Shelter to be adopted so they can have homes by Christmas. Kim Pacini-Hauch is making sure all animals are free to adopt through December 31.
Bodie, the Sacramento police dog credited with saving his handler's life in 2012, is honored during a public funeral service. Bodie survived gunshot wounds at the time but succumbed to an infection recently.