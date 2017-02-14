Westminster Dog Show features new breeds

This year, three breeds are competing for the first time in the Westminster Kennel Club dog show: The American Hairless Terrier, Pumi and the Sloughi. Meet people who are showing two of the breeds.
Zoo animals can't resist frolicking in the snow

Polar bear Nora, Samudra the Asian elephant, harbor seals and sea otters romp around in the snow at the Oregon Zoo in Portland on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. The zoo was closed after a winter storm dropped more than a foot of snow on the region.

Sir Blacky finds an adopted home

The Front Street Animal Shelter in Sacramento helped find a home for Sir Blacky, a spry, healthy 12-year-old Chihuahua-pug mix. His owner, a 92-year-old woman who the shelter declined to identify, is having surgery on Thursday and will enter a nursing home.

After nine years, Sally Butters reunited with long-lost poodle

On Aug. 8th, 2007, Sally Butters' home was the target of a robbery. Not only did the thieves make off with several pieces of electronic equipment, but her toy poodle "Gigi" also disappeared that night. Butters searched for Gigi for years, and though the search never produced results, Butters never stopped thinking of Gigi. This week, something miraculous happened. The Citrus Heights Pet Hospital contacted Butters, letting her know they found her toy poodle after nine years.

