You may not have to give up a pet if you’re allergic to it

0:33 'Belly up to the bar and start spending money' on dam safety, Jerry Brown says Pause

0:50 Pro cliff jumpers take the plunge at McCloud Falls

0:47 Kevin Faulconer says San Diego is a model city

1:32 See inside McClatchy's future video lab

0:37 California Assembly Republicans try to take on majority Democrats

5:38 The birth of Oroville Dam | Watch construction of tallest dam in the U.S. in the 1960s

0:39 California Sen. Janet Nguyen removed from Senate floor after speaking against Tom Hayden

2:12 State Sen. Janet Nguyen removed from California Senate floor

2:06 Kings fans react to the Cousins trade