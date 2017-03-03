At the SSPCA: Sheba

Sheba, a 3-year-old female shepherd/husky mix, came to the shelter shy and timid. She has blossomed into a loving and confident dog. Her favorite thing is to be scratched on the back. She will reward you with kisses and may even roll on her back for a tummy rub!
She likes other dogs and lived with kids. She likes cats a little too much! She would make a great hiking dog. If you are an active family, Sheba might be a wonderful addition to your family. She also loves car rides, playing fetch and running. Sheba is waiting for you.
Adoption fee: $100
Information: sspca.org
