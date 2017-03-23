It’s National Puppy Day. Can you handle this much cuteness?

Ready for cuteness overload? Thursday is National Puppy Day, and there is no shortage of adorable pups to spread smiles.
It’s a day to “celebrate the magic and unconditional love that puppies bring to our lives,” according to the National Puppy Day website. And it’s a day to “help save orphaned puppies across the globe” and spread awareness about puppy mills, www.nationalpuppyday.com says. Find some Sacramento-area options for adopting puppies below.
In the meantime, check out some of the heartwarming photos and videos spreading across social media.
To adopt a puppy
Looking to bring a puppy into your family? Here are a few area resources for adoption:
▪ Front Street Animal Shelter: 2127 Front St., Sacramento; 916-808-7387
▪ Sacramento County Animal Care: 3839 Bradshaw Road, Sacramento; 916-368-7387
▪ Sacramento SPCA: 6201 Florin Perkins Road, Sacramento; 916-383-7387
▪ Placer SPCA: 150 Corporation Yard Road, Roseville; 916-782-7722
▪ Placer County Animal Services Center: 11232 B Ave., Auburn; 530-886-5540
