At the SPCA: Rascal

Rascal is a loving and affectionate girl that would love to curl up on your lap or spend the afternoon playing with toys.
There is tons of personality packed into this wonderful girl.
She may look a little rough on the edges, but this Rascal lived peacefully with both dogs and other cats in her previous home.
Our staff does believe she may have limited vision due to her healed corneal ulcer on her left eye, but that won’t stop her from curling up on your lap and calling you home.
Come on down to the shelter and meet with Rascal, we all think you will love her, too! Adoption price: $45. Information: sspca.org
Comments