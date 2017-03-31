SPCA Pet of the Week: Petey

We have a special guy for you today. Meet Petey!
Petey has been in foster care with us for quite some time now.
Petey is a 5-month-old pittie mix who is need of a special home.
This cutie-pie was born with a brain condition that makes balancing and coordination difficult. Despite this, he is one happy pup! His foster home thinks he would do best with other big dogs or as an only “child.”
Petey enjoys spending time with people – he loves coming to work with his foster mom and lounging in the sun.
Petey is not at the shelter, so if you’re ready to fall desperately in love with this darling pup, please email his foster mom, Lizz at lwestphal@sspca.org.
Adoption price: $150.00
Comments