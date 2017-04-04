Pets

April 4, 2017 1:02 PM

Feline internet sensation Lil Bub makes roar in Sacramento ahead of Kings matchup

By David Caraccio

Sacramento has gone a little cat crazy, thanks to social media postings by the Kings with the hashtag #LilBubTakeover.

Online sensation Lil Bub claimed through his Twitter account @IAMLILBUB that he would take over the Sacramento Kings social media accounts on Tuesday, ahead of a home game against the Dallas Mavericks. By the number of reactions, the small cat did not disappoint fans. A couple of Kings’ Instagram posts about Bub drew had drawn nearly 3,000 likes each and dozens of comments by noon Tuesday.

 

Discovered as the runt of a healthy feral litter in a tool shed in rural Indiana, Bub was taken in by her owner Mike Bridavsky, according to lilbub.com. Her photos were first posted to Tumblr in November 2011, and then things really took after pictures being featured on the social news website Reddit. Lil Bub on Facebook has nearly 3 million Likes. Bub has raised more than $300,000 for animals in need, according to the website.

Her Twitter account has 108,000 followers, too.

 

