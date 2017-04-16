Inside the Cal Expo pavilions, thousands of dogs competed over four days, culminating in Sunday’s event. Other than the sporty diving dogs and barn hunt competitions held outside, there were obedience competitions and conformation competitions, which judge how closely a dog meets the American Kennel Club’s standards for the breed.
Paul Kitagaki The Sacramento Bee
More Videos
1:46
Dogs compete at the Sacramento Dog Show
0:23
Why Bobby Ott loves soft-coated Wheaten terriers
1:38
Puppy custody battle comes to emotional end as Alec Nygard, Rosemary reunited
1:49
Rain doesn't stop the Doggy Dash
0:41
Front Street Animal Shelter gets clever with jingle for large cat named Gaston
0:39
Troika walks with three legs after fence-jumping mishap
1:24
UC Davis team effort helps keep Sacramento Zoo flamingos' health in the pink
0:51
Annual flamingo roundup helps confirm health of Sacramento Zoo favorites
1:42
Quinn lost a leg to cancer, then adopted a 3-legged dog from Front Street shelter
0:25
San Francisco firefighters rescue dog who tumbled off cliff
1:32
Westminster dog show winner: from Rumor to best in show
1:17
Westminster Dog Show features new breeds
0:53
Shelter pairs Puppy Bowl rescue with man who lost his dog to tragedy
After bolting from Alec Nygard’s Cameron Park home earlier this month, a tiny pup named Rosemary somehow wound up 40 miles away at the Sacramento County animal shelter. Someone else adopted her, but Nygard wasn't going to give her up without a fight.
Despite the rain, hundreds of people with their dogs turned out for the 24th annual Doggy Dash at Land Park, a 2K and 4K walk to benefit the Sacramento SPCA. Video by Autumn Payne. Still photography by Randall Benton. Music by bensound.com