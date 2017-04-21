Sacramento animal shelter video ties pooch to Starbucks’ Unicorn Frappucino

In a shameless tie-in with a Starbucks promotion, the Front Street Animal shelter dressed a pit bull in a tutu and stuck a unicorn’s horn on her forehead to get the pooch adopted.
Gina Knepp, shelter director, along with the volunteers and employees at the shelter, try to think outside the box to adopt out whatever mutt or purebred arrives at the city facility near Broadway and Front Street.
To that end, the shelter posted a video that shows Baby Ruth, taking a trip to a local Starbucks. There, along with shelter student intern Anna Cambrey, they get their drinks and Baby Ruth starts licking at her cup.
Cambrey got a real Unicorn Frappucino, a special drink created by Starbucks that is available only for a few more days. The drink contains no coffee but does pack a lot of sweetness.
Starbuck’s describes it this way: “The flavor-changing, color-changing, totally not-made-up Unicorn Frappuccino. Magical flavors start off sweet and fruity transforming to pleasantly sour. Swirl it to reveal a color-changing spectacle of purple and pink. It's finished with whipped cream-sprinkled pink and blue fairy powders.”
Baby Ruth, who came to the shelter on April 1 as a stray, lapped up a dog-friendly faux Unicorn Frappucino.
“The dog drink was their standard pupacino, which is whipped cream and they be-dazzled it with Unicorn sprinkles,” Knepp said in an e-mail.
After emptying her cup, Baby Ruth magically turns into a rather silly unicorn in tutu, feathered boa, tiara and single horn.
The road trip to the Starbucks was captured on video and posted on Facebook to try and find Baby Ruth a new home.
“Please share to get this sweet girl adopted so she can live happily ever after!,” read the Facebook post.
