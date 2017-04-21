Sacramento animal shelter video ties pooch to Starbucks’ Unicorn Frappucino

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:43 Sacramento shelter dog visits Starbucks for a Frappucino, becomes unicorn in this promo video Pause 1:49 Tax board boss says his job was threatened 0:47 Marches for Science pop up across the U.S. and the world 0:54 Singer Lauren Wakefield kicks off March for Science, and Doris Matsui speaks in Sacramento 0:48 Watch drunk driver narrowly miss pedestrians, damage Chelsea City Hall 1:31 CalPERS member says former CHP officer can apply for disability 1:01 Two adults evacuated in La Riviera Drive house fire 1:14 Voices from Sacramento's March for Science 0:56 Marijuana grow house crime scene after double homicide in south Sacramento 1:46 See dramatic changes from 2015-2017 in Truckee River water flow Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

The Front Street Animal took advantage of the Starbucks Unicorn Frappucino craze and dressed a pit bull in a tutu and stuck a unicorn’s horn on her forehead to get the pooch adopted. Front Street Animal Shelter