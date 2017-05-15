Front Street shelter pups ‘Worth It’ to Fifth Harmony

Singers with Fifth Harmony adopted three puppies from the Front Street Animal Shelter on Sunday at the EndFest 2017 concert at Raley Field.

Bobby Mann, shelter director of communications, posted a photo of the girl group holding the puppies on Instagram with the news they had adopted all three. The shelter also posted a video of Fifth Harmony member Ally Brooke bottle-feeding a puppy at the shelter’s tent at the concert, while Dinah Jane posted a video to Instagram announcing she’d adopted two of the pups.

Thank you @fifthharmony for adopting 3 puppies! @end1065 @frontstreetanimals A post shared by Bobby Mann (@mann662) on May 14, 2017 at 9:10pm PDT

Fifth Harmony formed during the second season of “The X Factor U.S.” in 2012. Along with Brooke and Jane, the group currently includes Normani Kordei and Lauren Jauregui. Kordei’s currently competing on “Dancing with the Stars.”

so..... I just became a mother of 2. A post shared by ♛DinahJane (@dinahjane97) on May 14, 2017 at 11:14pm PDT

The group has won four iHeartRadio Music Awards, three MTV Europe Music Awards, three MTV Video Music Awards and seven Teen Choice Awards, among others. Hit Fifth Harmony songs include “Boss,” “Sledgehammer,” “Worth It” and “Work from Home.”

EndFest 2017 took place Sunday at Raley Field. Along with Fifth Harmony, performers included Noah Cyrus and Austin Mahone.