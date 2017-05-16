A cat’s tale: Family is in Sacramento, pet Penny is in Oklahoma

A Sacramento cat jumped out of her family’s RV at a gas station during a cross-country trip in March, and needs a little help getting home.
Cherrell Bishop, of the Arden area, said she was heartbroken when she realized 5-year-old Penny was missing.
“I was scared. Heartbroken. She was born on my son’s due-date,” Bishop said. “My son kept asking me, ‘Where Penny?’ ”
Elizabeth Givens of Yukon, Oklahoma, said Penny turned up at her house April 26, just more than a month after she jumped from the RV near the Oklahoma-Missouri border, about 200 miles away.
“My two grandchildren were playing outside, and asked to let a cat in the backyard,” Givens said, assuming it was a neighborhood cat.
Givens said she called the phone number on the cat’s tag after her grandchildren played with it for hours, and Bishop answered.
“I asked her if her cat was an inside or outside cat, and that I found it in my yard,” Givens said. Little did she know, Givens had given up finding Penny and she was thinking Givens was talking about her second cat, Gracie, who is both indoor and outdoor.
“I thought it was a prank,” Bishop said. “I just went along with it because Gracie was inside with me.”
Givens let Penny out after talking with Bishop, but Penny didn’t budge.
“This cat was not going home,” Givens said. About 30 minutes later, Givens said her daughter was on her way to the house with the family dog, and Givens was nervous about the cat being inside.
“I called Cherrell and said, ‘I will run your cat home to you,’ but she was confused,” Givens said.
Givens then texted Bishop a picture of Penny.
“I was so happy, I was bawling,” Bishop said.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with travel expenses.
“I cant wait until she gets home. Her birthday is May 22,” Bishop said.
