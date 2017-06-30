Sacramento SPCA
At the SPCA: April

June 30, 2017 7:28 PM

Five-year-old April is the gentlest, most cuddly dog you will ever meet. Her idea of a wonderful life is to snuggle up with you on the couch. She loves to be hugged, especially by kids. She has stolen many a heart, but hasn’t found a home.

She is OK with other dogs but would like to be your one and only at home. She would be perfect for a retired person or someone who prefers to read a good book or watch a movie with her.

Adoption fee: $100; free for an adopter 65 years or older

Information: sspca.org

