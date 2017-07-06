What to do if you think you have a recalled product

There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. Some help manufacturers track inventory, while others help retailers ensure quality. But when unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numb
U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
Cats, birds rescued from South Natomas house fire

Fires

Cats, birds rescued from South Natomas house fire

Sacramento Fire Department crews rescued multiple cats and birds from a house fire Saturday on Norbert Way in South Natomas. Two adults were evacuated safely. There were no injuries reported, and cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Did delta pigs need 'rescue'?

Pets

Did delta pigs need 'rescue'?

Back in possession of his pigs, the man who left the swine on an island in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta said he now hopes to graze them on a fallow golf course behind his house. He does not own the property.

Entertainment Videos