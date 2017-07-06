“Miss Piggy” in the backseat of her new owner’s truck on Wednesday, July 5, 2017.
“Miss Piggy” in the backseat of her new owner’s truck on Wednesday, July 5, 2017. Courtesy of Gina Knepp
“Miss Piggy” in the backseat of her new owner’s truck on Wednesday, July 5, 2017. Courtesy of Gina Knepp

Pets

July 06, 2017 11:11 AM

Front Street’s polite pig headed to a new home

By Ellen Garrison

egarrison@sacbee.com

The “well-mannered” pot-bellied pig who arrived at the Front Street Animal Shelter last week headed out in the backseat of a pickup truck on Wednesday.

Shelter Director Gina Knepp said when the pig’s owners never claimed her, shelter staff turned to finding her a good home.

“We want to make sure she doesn’t end up in a frying pan,” Knepp said. “We were contacted by one of our volunteers whose friend contacted her. She has 5 acres and her entire life has been spent working with saving farm animals and doing rescue.”

The woman came to meet the pig, who Knepp calls Miss Piggy, to make sure she’d be a good pet. The woman told Knepp she only needed help getting the 100-lb pig into the back of her truck.

Miss Piggy took social media by storm when Front Street posted a Facebook post with the caption “DID YOU LOSE A PIG?” She was found near the intersection of Newcastle Street and Du Bois Avenue. Knepp described her at the time as a friendly and social sow who wagged her tail, walked on a leash and sought human attention.

Ellen Garrison: 916-321-1920, @EllenGarrison

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

What to do if you think you have a recalled product

What to do if you think you have a recalled product 1:30

What to do if you think you have a recalled product
How to tell a wolf from a dog (or coyote) 1:14

How to tell a wolf from a dog (or coyote)
Animal shelters are nearly full. Here's how you can help a pet 2:22

Animal shelters are nearly full. Here's how you can help a pet

View More Video