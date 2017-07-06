Front Street’s polite pig headed to a new home

The “well-mannered” pot-bellied pig who arrived at the Front Street Animal Shelter last week headed out in the backseat of a pickup truck on Wednesday.
Shelter Director Gina Knepp said when the pig’s owners never claimed her, shelter staff turned to finding her a good home.
“We want to make sure she doesn’t end up in a frying pan,” Knepp said. “We were contacted by one of our volunteers whose friend contacted her. She has 5 acres and her entire life has been spent working with saving farm animals and doing rescue.”
The woman came to meet the pig, who Knepp calls Miss Piggy, to make sure she’d be a good pet. The woman told Knepp she only needed help getting the 100-lb pig into the back of her truck.
Miss Piggy took social media by storm when Front Street posted a Facebook post with the caption “DID YOU LOSE A PIG?” She was found near the intersection of Newcastle Street and Du Bois Avenue. Knepp described her at the time as a friendly and social sow who wagged her tail, walked on a leash and sought human attention.
Ellen Garrison: 916-321-1920, @EllenGarrison
