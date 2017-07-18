Amazing video shows dog rescuing drowning fawn

A golden retriever named Storm saved a fawn from drowning, and video of the rescue has gone viral.
Mark Freeley was filming Storm on a Long Island, N.Y., beach when the dog ran in after a baby deer that was struggling.
Freeley told WCBS-TV that he was taking the golden retriever on a walk Sunday morning when Storm “just plunged into the water and started swimming out to the fawn, grabbed it by the neck, and started swimming to shore.”
Freeley said animal rescuers soon arrived and the deer headed back into the water. The rescuers used a rope to pull the fawn back to safety.
Freeley let the world know via Facebook that the deer is doing well.
David Caraccio: 916-321-1125, @DavidCaraccio
