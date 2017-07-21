Sacramento SPCA
July 21, 2017

SPCA Pet of the Week: Peewee

Two-year-old Peewee is smart, well-behaved, playful and friendly. He is a silver colored Chinese crested/terrier mix who will dance on his hind legs for attention. He loves to sit next to you or on your lap and has been living as an inside dog with a doggie door to the outside. Peewee is full of energy and likes to play ball. He actually lived with another small dog and is respectful to every dog he meets but not so much with cats. He wants to give them a run for their money, as they say. Peewee does like children.

If you are looking for a friendly smaller dog, come down and meet this little cutie. If you have a dog at home, please bring them as well so they can meet Peewee to see if it’s a match.

Adoption fee: $100

Information: sspca.org

