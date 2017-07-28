SPCA Pet of the Week: Linda

Linda is a beautiful young American Staffordshire terrier mix who can be a bit shy at first but loves to snuggle when she warms up.
She is about 1 1/2 years old and has lived with dogs but can be a bit selective about her dog friends, so she would do best with other tolerant dogs.
Once she gets to know you she is very excited and wiggly. She loves to lie on the couch and go for walks. If you’re looking for a pup to be your loyal companion, Linda is your girl.
Adoption fee: $100
Information: sspca.org
