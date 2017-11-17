Pets

SPCA Pet of the Week: Haiku

November 17, 2017 08:49 PM

Our pet of the week is Haiku. Haiku is a gentle and timid 6-year-old female domestic shorthair mix who enjoys relaxation and the thought of a home for the holidays, not to mention a warm hidey hole. If you give her some pets and just a small amount of time, you will see her come alive. She is extremely affectionate and will lean into you for more love. Haiku is patiently waiting for someone to curl up and relax with. Here is a haiku inspired by Haiku herself: Gentle and timid/ Awaiting a tender touch/ Paw in hand – you’re home.

Thanks to a generous donor, all adoption fees are sponsored until Dec. 31.

Adoption fee: Free through Dec. 31

Information: sspca.org

