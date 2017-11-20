Not all Thanksgiving fare is good for pets. Keep this food away from your furry friends.

More Videos 0:22 Sacramento SPCA is drowning in puppies Pause 1:11 Watch it fall: Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 1:41 'They went after me instead of him' 1:23 ‘We know there are mountains behind that line of smog,’ Cristina Garcia says 1:09 Assessor's Office managers got bigger tax reductions than neighbors in these neighborhoods 1:19 A look at the #MeToo movement inside California's Capitol 1:09 'Can't waste one play': Shanahan reflects on 49ers' first win of 2017 1:03 Dash cam video shows small plane making crash landing in Florida 0:53 Take a look at the scene of the officer involved shooting that shut down Auburn Boulevard 0:41 Take a tour of the upscale condo community where Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian own units Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

How to keep your pet safe this Thanksgiving Here are some foods to keep far away from your pets this Thanksgiving for their safety, according to the Sacramento SPCA. Here are some foods to keep far away from your pets this Thanksgiving for their safety, according to the Sacramento SPCA. Emily Zentner The Sacramento Bee

Here are some foods to keep far away from your pets this Thanksgiving for their safety, according to the Sacramento SPCA. Emily Zentner The Sacramento Bee