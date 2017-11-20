More Videos

  • How to keep your pet safe this Thanksgiving

    Here are some foods to keep far away from your pets this Thanksgiving for their safety, according to the Sacramento SPCA.

Here are some foods to keep far away from your pets this Thanksgiving for their safety, according to the Sacramento SPCA.
Here are some foods to keep far away from your pets this Thanksgiving for their safety, according to the Sacramento SPCA. Emily Zentner The Sacramento Bee

Pets

Not all Thanksgiving fare is good for pets. Keep this food away from your furry friends.

By Kalin Kipling

kkipling@sacbee.com

November 20, 2017 11:36 AM

While many of us look forward to the annual Thanksgiving feast, not all of the foods are pet-friendly.

It may be tempting to feed pets under the table or give them their own platter, but there is some fare that you should ensure they don’t consume.

And some of it might be surprising.

“As you prepare to celebrate this year, remember to keep your furry friends away from some of those tasty goodies!” the Sacramento SPCA warns on Facebook.

Here’s a list of dangerous foods for pets, thanks to the Sacramento SPCA and the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA):

  • Turkey skin can cause pancreatitis.
  • Turkey bones can cause intestinal problems.
  • Drippings and gravy, salt and other spices can cause gastrointestinal issues.
  • Sage
  • Xylitol, an artificial sweetener used in gum and sugar-free goodies
  • Onions, garlic and chives
  • Mushrooms
  • Bread dough
  • Walnuts
  • Macadamia nuts
  • Grapes and raisins
  • Corn on the cob
  • Chocolate, coffee and any other caffeine
  • Avocado
  • Alcohol

You can offer them a small feast so that they can dine alongside the family, but it’s best to keep the food to products made for pets. Turkey is often cooked in spices and herbs, so even the non-skin portion can be dangerous.

However, “a few small boneless pieces of cooked turkey, a taste of mashed potato or even a lick of pumpkin pie shouldn’t pose a problem,” according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Find a full list of foods that should not be fed to pets from the ASPCA here.

Other things to watch out for, according to the AVMA: Trash, including turkey carcasses, needs to be disposed of away from where animals can get to it. And decorative plants can be toxic to pets, including amaryllis, baby’s breath, sweet William, some ferns, hydrangeas and more.

If your pet ingests something it shouldn’t have, you can call your veterinarian and the ASPCA Poison Control Hotline, 888-426-4435. Signs of poisoning and distress include pain, vomiting, diarrhea, a behavioral change or depression.

Here’s to a safe holiday for all!

