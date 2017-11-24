SPCA Pet of the Week: White Socks

Calling all indoor cat lovers! White Socks is the total package.
Not only is he handsome as all get out, but he has also lived with dogs, children and other cats in the past.
He is an 8-year-old domestic medium hair mix that loves being petted and hanging out. You won’t meet a more outgoing cat. He is truly a friend of the world.
White Socks came to us with a disease called feline immunodeficiency virus, or FIV, but don’t let that scare you. Cats who are FIV positive can live long and happy lives with the right care. FIV cannot be transmitted to humans or dogs, and White Socks has also been paired with another FIV positive cat in the past. They got along extremely well.
Information: sspca.org
