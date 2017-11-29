More Videos

SPCA animals visit Sac State to take some stress out of finals 1:02

SPCA animals visit Sac State to take some stress out of finals

Pause
Bradshaw Animal Shelter is full of cats; here's a look at a few 0:51

Bradshaw Animal Shelter is full of cats; here's a look at a few

Watch Sac SPCA dogs, other animals cheer up Sac State students 1:26

Watch Sac SPCA dogs, other animals cheer up Sac State students

'There are perpetrators...and enablers in this building' 0:40

'There are perpetrators...and enablers in this building'

'Avengers: Infinity War' is finally here - and it's powerful 2:31

'Avengers: Infinity War' is finally here - and it's powerful

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 0:46

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior

The Tick has officially landed on Amazon 1:59

The Tick has officially landed on Amazon

'We are so aware of how powerless we are' 4:06

'We are so aware of how powerless we are'

2018 Record of the Year Grammy nominees 1:10

2018 Record of the Year Grammy nominees

'If you want to push us out, help us.' Homeless man says he has no good options but the streets. 0:28

'If you want to push us out, help us.' Homeless man says he has no good options but the streets.

  • Here's a smile for your day: Puppies getting baths at SPCA

    Sacramento SPCA employees wash foster puppies. The pups aren't quite ready for adoption, but will be available in about a month.

Sacramento SPCA employees wash foster puppies. The pups aren't quite ready for adoption, but will be available in about a month. Sacramento SPCA
Sacramento SPCA employees wash foster puppies. The pups aren't quite ready for adoption, but will be available in about a month. Sacramento SPCA

Pets

Did you miss out on Sac SPCA’s free adoptions? Here’s your next chance

By Kalin Kipling

kkipling@sacbee.com

November 29, 2017 08:00 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

The Sacramento SPCA’s free adoption special, thanks to an anonymous donor, was expected to last through the year.

But so many people adopted pets that it only lasted about it week. One-hundred twenty-seven animals found homes during that promotion.

If you’re sad that you missed out, here’s some good news: Taylor Morrison Home Corp. has teamed up with the SPCA to offer a Home for the Holidays adoption event from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 9, according to a news release.

Taylor Morrison, a national homebuilder and developer, has covered all the adoption fees for that Saturday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Our passion for the communities in which we live and build, along with hoping to make a difference in the lives of shelter animals and their owners, is truly why we embrace partnering with the Sacramento SPCA,” said Meg Gore, Sacramento Division vice president of sales and marketing for Taylor Morrison. “The holidays are a perfect time to celebrate with a new family member. Please help us clear the shelter and find ‘fur’ever homes for these loving animals during the Home for the Holidays event.”

There will also be an opportunity for pet photos with Santa at the SPCA, 6201 Florin Perkins Road, from 12-3 p.m., and donations during the event will be matched by the homebuilder.

The SPCA received a big boost from supporters on Giving Tuesday. Including a $15,000 triple match, $67,000 was raised to help animals in their care and their programs.

“These funds not only help us feed and care for the animals at the SPCA, but they help us in giving more than shelter: dentals and blood panels for our seniors, low cost spays and neuters for the animals in our community, and critical life saving surgeries for animals in need of immediate medical care through our Paws for Health fund,” the SPCA said on Facebook.

If you go

What: Sacramento SPCA’s first PUP Crawl

When: 12-4 p.m. Saturday

Where: Truitt Dog Park, 1818 Q St., Sacramento

Details: More than 200 people and pups are expected. The event is sold-out, but people can still come and enjoy the company. There’s also a map to a few local pet-friendly bars.

Related stories from The Sacramento Bee

Comments

Videos

More Videos

SPCA animals visit Sac State to take some stress out of finals 1:02

SPCA animals visit Sac State to take some stress out of finals

Pause
Bradshaw Animal Shelter is full of cats; here's a look at a few 0:51

Bradshaw Animal Shelter is full of cats; here's a look at a few

Watch Sac SPCA dogs, other animals cheer up Sac State students 1:26

Watch Sac SPCA dogs, other animals cheer up Sac State students

'There are perpetrators...and enablers in this building' 0:40

'There are perpetrators...and enablers in this building'

'Avengers: Infinity War' is finally here - and it's powerful 2:31

'Avengers: Infinity War' is finally here - and it's powerful

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 0:46

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior

The Tick has officially landed on Amazon 1:59

The Tick has officially landed on Amazon

'We are so aware of how powerless we are' 4:06

'We are so aware of how powerless we are'

2018 Record of the Year Grammy nominees 1:10

2018 Record of the Year Grammy nominees

'If you want to push us out, help us.' Homeless man says he has no good options but the streets. 0:28

'If you want to push us out, help us.' Homeless man says he has no good options but the streets.

  • Bradshaw Animal Shelter is full of cats; here's a look at a few

    The Sacramento County Animal Shelter, 3839 Bradshaw Road, has a wide assortment of adoptable cats. "Seriously, every kind of cat you could be looking for - we have," the shelter says. Most of the adult cat adoption fees have been sponsored, the shelter says.

Bradshaw Animal Shelter is full of cats; here's a look at a few

View More Video