Did you miss out on Sac SPCA’s free adoptions? Here’s your next chance

The Sacramento SPCA’s free adoption special, thanks to an anonymous donor, was expected to last through the year.

But so many people adopted pets that it only lasted about it week. One-hundred twenty-seven animals found homes during that promotion.

If you’re sad that you missed out, here’s some good news: Taylor Morrison Home Corp. has teamed up with the SPCA to offer a Home for the Holidays adoption event from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 9, according to a news release.

Taylor Morrison, a national homebuilder and developer, has covered all the adoption fees for that Saturday.

“Our passion for the communities in which we live and build, along with hoping to make a difference in the lives of shelter animals and their owners, is truly why we embrace partnering with the Sacramento SPCA,” said Meg Gore, Sacramento Division vice president of sales and marketing for Taylor Morrison. “The holidays are a perfect time to celebrate with a new family member. Please help us clear the shelter and find ‘fur’ever homes for these loving animals during the Home for the Holidays event.”

There will also be an opportunity for pet photos with Santa at the SPCA, 6201 Florin Perkins Road, from 12-3 p.m., and donations during the event will be matched by the homebuilder.

The SPCA received a big boost from supporters on Giving Tuesday. Including a $15,000 triple match, $67,000 was raised to help animals in their care and their programs.

“These funds not only help us feed and care for the animals at the SPCA, but they help us in giving more than shelter: dentals and blood panels for our seniors, low cost spays and neuters for the animals in our community, and critical life saving surgeries for animals in need of immediate medical care through our Paws for Health fund,” the SPCA said on Facebook.