Bradshaw animal shelter is full, and you can adopt many of its cats for free

The Sacramento County Animal Shelter is full – and it’s hoping to bring in adopters with the help of a sponsor and an adoption special.
An anonymous donor has sponsored most of the fees for adults cats, so adopting those pets is free.
“Seriously, every kind of cat you could be looking for – we have,” the shelter, 3839 Bradshaw Road, says on Facebook.
PB SOC, a group that works with mostly large dogs at the shelter to help them find homes, announced Monday that Bradshaw isn’t just full of cats – it’s “beyond capacity” for dogs as well.
Happy Monday!As we celebrate this past week's adoptions, please remember that the shelter is still beyond capacity....Posted by PB SOC on Monday, November 27, 2017
The shelter’s free adoptions for veterans end Thursday – the end of the month.
In light of the overcrowding at the shelter, the $25 adoption special will continue into December. It’s also $25 to adopt two cats or kittens.
If you go through adoption counseling with PB SOC, dogs are adoptable for $10.
