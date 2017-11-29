Bradshaw animal shelter is full, and you can adopt many of its cats for free

More Videos 0:46 Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior Pause 1:59 The Tick has officially landed on Amazon 4:06 'We are so aware of how powerless we are' 0:51 Bradshaw Animal Shelter is full of cats; here's a look at a few 1:02 SPCA animals visit Sac State to take some stress out of finals 2:31 'Avengers: Infinity War' is finally here - and it's powerful 0:40 'There are perpetrators...and enablers in this building' 1:20 49ers vs. Bears: 3 players who might benefit with Jimmy Garoppolo under center 0:39 Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations 0:58 Helping a neighborhood while helping the homeless Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Bradshaw Animal Shelter is full of cats; here's a look at a few The Sacramento County Animal Shelter, 3839 Bradshaw Road, has a wide assortment of adoptable cats. "Seriously, every kind of cat you could be looking for - we have," the shelter says. Most of the adult cat adoption fees have been sponsored, the shelter says. The Sacramento County Animal Shelter, 3839 Bradshaw Road, has a wide assortment of adoptable cats. "Seriously, every kind of cat you could be looking for - we have," the shelter says. Most of the adult cat adoption fees have been sponsored, the shelter says. Sacramento County (Bradshaw) Animal Shelter

