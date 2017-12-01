Vinny
Pets

SPCA pet of the week: Vinny

December 01, 2017 07:29 PM

Happy holidays from Vinny!

Name: Vinny

Age: 10 years old

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Labrador retriever mix

Sex: Male

Something special: I am allergic to chicken!

You won’t need mistletoe to lock lips with this cutie! Vinny is eager to spread that holiday love. His eagerness for companionship won’t stop there! He will happily sit when asked and will get very sad when left alone. He prefers to spend his time swimming, fetching and cuddling up to sleep with his beloved human pal.

Adoption fee: $100 or free for ages 65-plus

