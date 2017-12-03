More Videos

  • Dogs show off holiday outfits at Sacramento SPCA's first Pup Crawl

    Sacramento SPCA's first Pup Crawl on Saturday starting at Truitt Bark Park in midtown brought out hundreds of pups and dog lovers of all kinds. Even Santa joined in the fun. Participants got to visit three bars as well during the four-hour event: Federalist Public House, Big Stump Brew Co. and LowBrau.

Watch Sac SPCA dogs, other animals cheer up Sac State students

Volunteers and their therapy dogs from Sacramento SPCA were on hand to help out Sac State students stressed out about finishing up class papers and projects and studying for upcoming final exams – or simply missing their family pets. Students, who stopped by between classes, held and petted several dogs including a rabbit and cat outside the student library on Nov. 27.

Internet star Hank the pig does 'yoga' while getting brushed

Hank the pig from the Instagram and Facebook accounts My Best Friend Hank enjoys getting brushed in this video. "This is my best friend hank doing a little piggy yoga while he gets his hair brushed," the video says on Facebook. Hank will be taking over the Sacramento Kings' social media accounts on Friday.

Yellow anaconda doesn't stand a chance against this Florida police detective

The Leon County Sheriff's Office posted video on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017 of Detective Emily Shaw responding to a call about a snake found on the east side of the county. Shaw, who has experience handling exotic snakes. was able to bag the 9-foot long Yellow Anaconda. They think the snake was someone's pet that either escaped or was released. "If you own an exotic pet- please be responsible. Make sure their cages are completely secure and if you decide you no longer want it, DO NOT release it into the wild. Instead, contact Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission," urged the sheriff's office.