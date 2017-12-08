Pets

December 8, 2017 10:28 AM

After puppy’s death, UC Davis vets warn to keep dogs away from poisonous mushrooms

By Benjy Egel

begel@sacbee.com

UC Davis is cautioning pet owners to keep their furry friends away from a mushroom commonly found in Northern California after a puppy died Wednesday in the university’s veterinary center.

The puppy’s owners said they had hundreds of Amanita phalloides, known as “death cap” mushrooms, on their lawn in Loomis, according to a UC Davis Veterinary Center news release. He was an 8-week-old Alaskan Klee Kai named Griffin.

“We’ve had several calls from local pet owners concerned about Amanita mushrooms,” said Dr. Kate Hopper, director of UC Davis’s Small Animal Clinic, in the release. “They report these mushrooms growing in the Sacramento area currently, but it may grow in all areas of Northern California.”

Consuming even a small amount of Amanita can cause humans or animals’ livers to shut down within 24 hours and can also damage the kidneys and intestinal tract.

Griffin’s owners brought him Monday after seeing him eat a mushroom on Sunday. A therapeutic plasma exchange was administered, but he died from liver failure on Wednesday.

Fourteen Northern California residents ranging from 18 months to 93 years old were poisoned after eating Amanita in November, according to a California Poison Control report. Three required liver transplants, and the 18-month-old girl suffered permanent neurological impairment.

A Boston terrier in the Bay Area suffered Griffin’s same sad fate after consuming Amanita last spring, the Marin Independent Journal reported.

Several types of mushrooms, including the Armillaria mellea that has given local gardeners headaches in recent months, have popped up in droves due in part to last year’s wet winter. While not all are toxic, anyone who believes their pet may have eaten a poisonous mushroom is urged to immediately contact their local veterinarian.

Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel

Related content

Pets

Comments

 

Videos

More Videos

Dramatic, close-up footage of Southern California wildfire battle 1:20

Dramatic, close-up footage of Southern California wildfire battle

Pause
Here's what you want to have ready to go in case of evacuation 1:00

Here's what you want to have ready to go in case of evacuation

Firefighters battling largest wildfire in Southern California now must deal with 'purple wind' 1:31

Firefighters battling largest wildfire in Southern California now must deal with "purple wind"

Fire rages along the 405 in L.A. as gridlock ensues 0:35

Fire rages along the 405 in L.A. as gridlock ensues

‘We Watched Our House Burn.’ Losing It All in California’s Fires. 2:56

‘We Watched Our House Burn.’ Losing It All in California’s Fires.

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean? 1:14

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean?

Entertaining sheriff's video has serious message: How not to let Grinch ruin your holiday 1:16

Entertaining sheriff's video has serious message: How not to let Grinch ruin your holiday

Be careful with Christmas laser-light displays - pilots will thank you 0:27

Be careful with Christmas laser-light displays - pilots will thank you

Alex Padilla on sexual harassment allegations at the Capitol 0:33

Alex Padilla on sexual harassment allegations at the Capitol

Ski patrol explains avalanche control at Squaw Valley 1:40

Ski patrol explains avalanche control at Squaw Valley

  • Sacramento shelter cat takes charge of curious Husky pups

    Sacramento SPCA cat Fluff n' Stuff meets some of the animal shelter's Husky/Shepherd puppies while they were all in for check-ups. Like any self-respecting cat, she immediately took charge. Posted Tuesday, December 5, 2017.

Sacramento shelter cat takes charge of curious Husky pups

View more video

Pets