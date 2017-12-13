Front Street is ‘overflowing.’ Three people are covering adoption fees to get pets home

More Videos

Meet Ducky, the Sac SPCA's puppy with 'swimmer syndrome' 0:27

Meet Ducky, the Sac SPCA's puppy with 'swimmer syndrome'

Pause
Alex Padilla on sexual harassment allegations at the Capitol 0:33

Alex Padilla on sexual harassment allegations at the Capitol

Check out some of the pets at the full Front Street shelter 0:51

Check out some of the pets at the full Front Street shelter

Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones explains rise in concealed carry permits 1:57

Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones explains rise in concealed carry permits

'A lot to be excited about with 49ers future.' Analysts weigh in on team's direction 0:56

'A lot to be excited about with 49ers future.' Analysts weigh in on team's direction

Be careful with Christmas laser-light displays - pilots will thank you 0:27

Be careful with Christmas laser-light displays - pilots will thank you

'There are perpetrators...and enablers in this building' 0:40

'There are perpetrators...and enablers in this building'

Watch the Thomas Fire burn above Montecito 0:32

Watch the Thomas Fire burn above Montecito

See what firefighters are up against in battling the Thomas Fire 0:29

See what firefighters are up against in battling the Thomas Fire

Welcome to the new Sacramento Community Center Theater 0:35

Welcome to the new Sacramento Community Center Theater

  • Check out some of the pets at the full Front Street shelter

    Front Street Animal Shelter, 2127 Front St. in Sacramento, is overflowing with pets and has free adoptions for adult pets through the end of the year, thanks to three donors: Kim Pacini-Hauch, Matthew Cole and Janet Percevic Rollofson.

Front Street Animal Shelter, 2127 Front St. in Sacramento, is overflowing with pets and has free adoptions for adult pets through the end of the year, thanks to three donors: Kim Pacini-Hauch, Matthew Cole and Janet Percevic Rollofson. Front Street Animal Shelter via Facebook
Front Street Animal Shelter, 2127 Front St. in Sacramento, is overflowing with pets and has free adoptions for adult pets through the end of the year, thanks to three donors: Kim Pacini-Hauch, Matthew Cole and Janet Percevic Rollofson. Front Street Animal Shelter via Facebook

Pets

Front Street is ‘overflowing.’ Three people are covering adoption fees to get pets home

By Kalin Kipling

kkipling@sacbee.com

December 13, 2017 08:42 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Front Street Animal Shelter in Sacramento is overwhelmed with animals.

“Our shelter is overflowing,” the shelter, 2127 Front St., said in a Facebook post.

Now, thanks to three donors, all adult animal adoptions are free, according to Front Street.

Kim Pacini-Hauch of RE/MAX Gold Sierra Oaks, Matthew Cole of Guaranteed Rate Mortgage and Janet Percevic Rollofson of the Guild Mortgage Co. will be covering all adoption fees for adult animals through year’s end, Front Street said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Perusing the shelter’s adoption website shows there are many large dogs looking for homes. There’s a wide assortment of cats and kittens as well.

“With so many homeless pets, our dream is to see them all adopted to loving families in time for Christmas and the New Year,” Front Street said. “Let’s empty the shelter!”

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Meet Ducky, the Sac SPCA's puppy with 'swimmer syndrome' 0:27

Meet Ducky, the Sac SPCA's puppy with 'swimmer syndrome'

Pause
Alex Padilla on sexual harassment allegations at the Capitol 0:33

Alex Padilla on sexual harassment allegations at the Capitol

Check out some of the pets at the full Front Street shelter 0:51

Check out some of the pets at the full Front Street shelter

Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones explains rise in concealed carry permits 1:57

Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones explains rise in concealed carry permits

'A lot to be excited about with 49ers future.' Analysts weigh in on team's direction 0:56

'A lot to be excited about with 49ers future.' Analysts weigh in on team's direction

Be careful with Christmas laser-light displays - pilots will thank you 0:27

Be careful with Christmas laser-light displays - pilots will thank you

'There are perpetrators...and enablers in this building' 0:40

'There are perpetrators...and enablers in this building'

Watch the Thomas Fire burn above Montecito 0:32

Watch the Thomas Fire burn above Montecito

See what firefighters are up against in battling the Thomas Fire 0:29

See what firefighters are up against in battling the Thomas Fire

Welcome to the new Sacramento Community Center Theater 0:35

Welcome to the new Sacramento Community Center Theater

  • Meet Ducky, the Sac SPCA's puppy with 'swimmer syndrome'

    The Sacramento SPCA took in a new "swimmer syndrome" puppy last weekend. The 5-week-old Labrador puppy, named Ducky, cannot stand or walk and will endure several weeks of therapy and love.

Meet Ducky, the Sac SPCA's puppy with 'swimmer syndrome'

View More Video