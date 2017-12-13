Front Street is ‘overflowing.’ Three people are covering adoption fees to get pets home

Front Street Animal Shelter in Sacramento is overwhelmed with animals.
“Our shelter is overflowing,” the shelter, 2127 Front St., said in a Facebook post.
Now, thanks to three donors, all adult animal adoptions are free, according to Front Street.
Kim Pacini-Hauch of RE/MAX Gold Sierra Oaks, Matthew Cole of Guaranteed Rate Mortgage and Janet Percevic Rollofson of the Guild Mortgage Co. will be covering all adoption fees for adult animals through year’s end, Front Street said.
Perusing the shelter’s adoption website shows there are many large dogs looking for homes. There’s a wide assortment of cats and kittens as well.
“With so many homeless pets, our dream is to see them all adopted to loving families in time for Christmas and the New Year,” Front Street said. “Let’s empty the shelter!”
