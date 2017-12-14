Ready to adopt a puppy? Santa can deliver your new family member to your door

More Videos 0:29 See what firefighters are up against in battling the Thomas Fire Pause 0:27 Meet Ducky, the Sac SPCA's puppy with 'swimmer syndrome' 0:51 Check out some of the pets at the full Front Street shelter 0:32 Watch the Thomas Fire burn above Montecito 1:09 President Trump delivers remarks on tax victory in New York 0:55 Sacramento group arrives for MLS expansion presentation 0:37 Slamson holds half-court shootout with video gamers 1:12 Woman escorted out of Starbucks after asking patrons to stop speaking 'oriental' 0:56 'A lot to be excited about with 49ers future.' Analysts weigh in on team's direction 1:19 Meet Folsom High's star football brothers, Joe and Daniyel Ngata Video Link copy Embed Code copy

You better not shout: Santa Claus is delivering puppies on Christmas Eve for the Front Street Animal Shelter The shelter is offering adoption packages for families giving the gift of a puppy this Christmas, with Santa himself delivering the pet. The shelter is offering adoption packages for families giving the gift of a puppy this Christmas, with Santa himself delivering the pet. Front Street Animal Shelter Facebook

