  You better not shout: Santa Claus is delivering puppies on Christmas Eve for the Front Street Animal Shelter

    The shelter is offering adoption packages for families giving the gift of a puppy this Christmas, with Santa himself delivering the pet.

The shelter is offering adoption packages for families giving the gift of a puppy this Christmas, with Santa himself delivering the pet.
The shelter is offering adoption packages for families giving the gift of a puppy this Christmas, with Santa himself delivering the pet. Front Street Animal Shelter Facebook

Pets

Ready to adopt a puppy? Santa can deliver your new family member to your door

By Kalin Kipling

kkipling@sacbee.com

December 14, 2017 03:17 PM

December 14, 2017 03:17 PM

Front Street Animal Shelter in Sacramento has a special just for Christmas.

If your family is ready to give a puppy a forever home, you can have Santa drop the little one off on Christmas Eve.

Families can make an appointment – by emailing BMann@CityOfSacramento.org – to meet available puppies ahead of time and adopt the one that captures their hearts, Front Street says. Then Santa or a Front Street volunteer will bring your new furry family member to your door on Dec. 24.

As of around 2 p.m. Thursday, there were 12 openings left for deliveries.

There are three “delivery options,” according to Front Street:

Silver ($150): A Front Street volunteer will deliver your puppy to your home between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Gold ($200): Santa will deliver your puppy to your home between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Dec. 24.

Platinum ($300): Santa delivers all of your gifts and your puppy to your home after dark on Christmas Eve (only 10 available).

On a previous Facebook post, people were commenting with concerns about families returning the puppies after Christmas or when they grow bigger and adopting animals for people without them meeting them.

Santa Pawlooza - Puppy and Kitten Deliveries

Adopt a puppy or kitten and have them delivered on Christmas Eve!We're helping our pets find homes for the holidays by offering deliveries of puppies and kittens to adopters at their homes. Make this the most exciting and memorable Christmas ever for your family, while saving a life at the same time! Delivery fees are tiered as follows:Silver: $150 - Have a Front Street volunteer deliver your puppy or kitten to your home between 10am-3pm on Christmas Eve.Gold: $200 - Have Santa deliver your puppy or kitten to your home between 10am-3pm on Christmas Eve.Platinum: $300 – Have Santa deliver all of your gifts to your home with your puppy or kitten, with a pre-arranged present pick up and delivery time after dark on Christmas Eve (only 10 deliveries available!)For more information, email us at FrontStreetShelter@CityOfSacramento.org with the subject line "SantaPawlooza"

Posted by Front Street Animal Shelter - City of Sacramento on Saturday, December 2, 2017

Dogs can be a 10- to 15-year commitment and often go through puppy and destructive stages.

“The ASPCA recommends the giving of pets as gifts only to people who have expressed a sustained interest in owning one, and the ability to care for it responsibly,” the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says.

However, all families go through the shelter’s adoption process, and the aforementioned concerns can be there with any adoption.

And a 2013 ASPCA survey of 222 people who had received pets as gifts found that most – 96 percent – didn’t have any issues with love or attachment to the animal. It also found that many were still in their homes – 86 percent.

“It’s an incredible way to save a life and make it the best Christmas ever for your family,” the shelter says.

Here are some tips for bringing home puppies during the holidays.

