Pets

SPCA Pet of the Week: Dumbledore

December 15, 2017 07:03 PM

Meet Dumbledore! This smokey fellow oozes cool and mystery. When you visit his habitat, he has a ritual of sizing you up, just to make sure you are up to the minute.

Once you pass his test, dashing 12-year-old Dumbledore will relish in your touch. This domestic shorthair mix absolutely loves a good massage. Those of you who are lucky enough to be considered a friend will get to hear his deep, husky meow. Come down and meet Dumbledore, resident king of magic and blues.

Adoption fee: $45, or free for senior citizens over 65

Information: sspca.org

