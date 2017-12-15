SPCA Pet of the Week: Dumbledore

Meet Dumbledore! This smokey fellow oozes cool and mystery. When you visit his habitat, he has a ritual of sizing you up, just to make sure you are up to the minute.
Once you pass his test, dashing 12-year-old Dumbledore will relish in your touch. This domestic shorthair mix absolutely loves a good massage. Those of you who are lucky enough to be considered a friend will get to hear his deep, husky meow. Come down and meet Dumbledore, resident king of magic and blues.
Adoption fee: $45, or free for senior citizens over 65
Information: sspca.org
