  • Bonded pups at Bradshaw shelter can't stop kissing each other

    Roxy and Chucky are bonded and they can't stop swapping kisses. The two are so bonded that Chucky whines when they're separated. They're waiting to be adopted together into a forever home from the Sacramento County Animal Shelter, 3839 Bradshaw Road.

Roxy and Chucky are bonded and they can't stop swapping kisses. The two are so bonded that Chucky whines when they're separated. They're waiting to be adopted together into a forever home from the Sacramento County Animal Shelter, 3839 Bradshaw Road. Sacramento County Animal Shelter via Facebook
Roxy and Chucky are bonded and they can't stop swapping kisses. The two are so bonded that Chucky whines when they're separated. They're waiting to be adopted together into a forever home from the Sacramento County Animal Shelter, 3839 Bradshaw Road. Sacramento County Animal Shelter via Facebook

Pets

Ready to add a big pup to your family? This shelter is offering 10 free adoptions

By Kalin Kipling

kkipling@sacbee.com

December 18, 2017 01:30 PM

UPDATED December 18, 2017 02:18 PM

The Sacramento County Animal Shelter is full of large dogs looking for homes, so a sponsor stepped up and is covering 10 pups’ adoption fees.

The PB SOC group, which works at the shelter, 3839 Bradshaw Road, to give large dogs obedience training, time in play groups and affection, is overseeing the adoptions.

“The next 10 dogs adopted through PB SOC are sponsored (FREE)!” the group wrote in a post.

As of 1 p.m. Monday, there were more than 50 Bradshaw shelter dogs listed on PB SOC’s adoptions website of almost every color and both genders.

The one major requirement to adopt a dog for free is that you go through PB SOC’s adoption counseling, which helps ensure the pup is the best fit for your family. You submit an application online, and they will contact you via sacramentocountydogs@gmail.com.

After the first 10 dogs have been adopted, adoptions will be $10 through PB SOC.

There rest of the animal adoptions are $25 – and $25 for a pair of cats.

