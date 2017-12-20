‘Similar to hospice but with paws’: Sac SPCA officially launches Pawspice program

More Videos 0:53 Meet Buster the 'tri-pawed,' up for adoption at Sacramento's Bradshaw shelter Pause 1:00 Gov. Brown calls GOP tax bill a 'monstrosity' 0:44 Turtles on tiny treadmills testing their endurance 1:08 How California measures ‘road smoothness’ and why it matters 1:59 Jimmy Garoppolo and Robbie Gould spark 49ers' third straight win 0:17 FCC votes to repeal net neutrality regulations 1:23 Human trafficking victim gets tattoo removed as part of program 5:46 Flooding After Fire: California Department of Water Resources explains the risk 3:06 Senate Republicans celebrate tax plan vote, McConnell says they can sell American people on it 3:32 Part Two, Encounters with Carissa Carpenter, would-be studio mogul Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Rudolph the Dobie gets adopted as part of Pawspice program at Sac SPCA Sacramento SPCA has launched the Pawspice program. Pawspice - similar to Hospice but with paws - allows animals with terminal diagnoses to be adopted into a loving home, with palliative care provided by the agency. Sacramento SPCA has launched the Pawspice program. Pawspice - similar to Hospice but with paws - allows animals with terminal diagnoses to be adopted into a loving home, with palliative care provided by the agency. Video produced by David Caraccio Footage provided by the SPCA

