Pause
Pets

‘Similar to hospice but with paws’: Sac SPCA officially launches Pawspice program

By Kalin Kipling

kkipling@sacbee.com

December 20, 2017 01:13 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

The Sacramento SPCA has announced the official launch of its Pawspice program.

“Pawspice, similar to hospice but with paws, allows animals with terminal diagnoses to be adopted into a loving home, with palliative care provided by the Sacramento SPCA,” said Sarah Varanini, public relations and social media specialist with the Sacramento SPCA.

The SPCA’s first Pawspice – then called Fospice – case was Harry, a young terrier mix who had renal failure, according to Varanini.

After viewing a video and post about Harry on social media in April, Beatriz Gomez jumped at the change to foster him and make his remaining days full of happiness.

Harry’s still living life to the fullest and has even changed Gomez’s life, she told the SPCA.

“I’ve also found more value in my little moments as well. When I see Harry and Alfons (my adopted dog) staring at me with tails wagging, I’ll put that laundry down and play with them,” Gomez told Varanini for an article. “You have to take it moment by moment.”

Now, Harry even has his own Instagram page: @harrys_big_adventures.

The SPCA’s newest case is Rudolph, a 2-year-old red Doberman who was also diagnosed with renal failure.

In great news, Rudolph was adopted Wednesday by a Doberman lover and will get to spend his remaining days with a family of his own and two other Dobies.

“We were thrilled that he’ll be spending the holidays with a family and were amazed that so many people were willing to open their hearts to a hospice case,” Varanini said.

More on Pawspice

View animals in the Pawspice program here (there are currently none). Animals will also be shared on the SPCA’s social media channels. If you have questions about the program, email svaranini@sspca.org.

