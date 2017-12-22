Where to adopt animals for free in Sacramento this holiday season

Two Sacramento-area animal shelters are offering free adoptions this month to those looking for that special four-legged friend to complete their family.
The Bradshaw Animal Shelter’s PB SOC group announced Dec. 20 that thanks to a new sponsor, they would be offering 20 free adoptions in addition to the 10 free adoptions they had offered earlier that week. PB SOC is a group that works at the shelter to give large dogs obedience training, time in play groups and affection.
As PB SOC is overseeing these adoptions, the free adoptions only qualifies for large dogs. Potential owners are also required to go through PB SOC’s adoption counseling to make sure that the dog is a good fit for your family. You can submit an application online, and they will contact you by email.
The free adoptable dogs at Bradshaw include Roxy and Chucky, the bonded pair of large dogs that have taken social media by storm with their tail wags, kisses and strong attachment to each other.
The Front Street Animal Shelter is also offering free adoptions for all adult animals, thanks to three donors who covered the adoption fees for all of these animals through year’s end. The shelter told The Sacramento Bee in an earlier story that the shelter was “overflowing” and that their dream was to see all the animals in loving families for Christmas and the new year.
Front Street’s offer includes all adult cats and dogs.
Emily Zentner: 916-321-1074, @emilymzentner
Comments