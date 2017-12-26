Sac SPCA offering low-cost vaccinations for pets today as part of weekly clinics

The Sacramento SPCA, 6201 Florin Perkins Road, is offering low-cost vaccinations for community pets today.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, you can get animals four different vaccines, some of which are for either cats or dogs only, the SPCA reports.

DHPP ($20): Protects dogs from distemper, hepatitis, parainfluenza and parvovirus. Protection against parvo is particularly important for puppies, but the shot is important for dogs of all ages.

Bortadella ($20): This is called the “kennel cough vaccine,” and protects against the bacteria that causes it.

FVRCP ($20): This important vaccine protects cats and kittens from feline rhinotracheitis, calici virus and panleukopenia.

Rabies ($6): This vaccine is required to license pets with the city or county and is important for their protection.

You do not need to make an appointment.

These vaccination clinics are offered every Monday and Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to keep community pets healthy.

The first Tuesdays of each month are for seniors’ (ages 65+) pets only. The free vaccinations for pets belonging to seniors will be available at every clinic starting Jan. 2, the SPCa reports.