Bonded pups at Bradshaw shelter captured hearts. Adopters drove 24 hours to get them

More Videos

Bonded pups at Bradshaw shelter can't stop kissing each other 0:38

Bonded pups at Bradshaw shelter can't stop kissing each other

Pause
Watch the Sac SPCA's Duckie, who has swimmer syndrome, walk and run 0:39

Watch the Sac SPCA's Duckie, who has swimmer syndrome, walk and run

Adorable bonded pups swap kisses as they wait to be adopted from Bradshaw shelter 1:15

Adorable bonded pups swap kisses as they wait to be adopted from Bradshaw shelter

Six new laws that could change your life in 2018 1:10

Six new laws that could change your life in 2018

Cannabis 101: Here's what you need to know about recreational marijuana 2:56

Cannabis 101: Here's what you need to know about recreational marijuana

Step inside the home Slash sold to Big Sean 1:07

Step inside the home Slash sold to Big Sean

Dogs frolic in winter wonderland after record snow storm 1:01

Dogs frolic in winter wonderland after record snow storm

Sacramento residents pay their taxes early 0:28

Sacramento residents pay their taxes early

The scene at Stockton mall overrun by horde of teenagers 0:34

The scene at Stockton mall overrun by horde of teenagers

Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works 1:26

Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works

  • Bonded pups at Bradshaw shelter can't stop kissing each other

    Roxy and Chucky are bonded and they can't stop swapping kisses. The two are so bonded that Chucky whines when they're separated. They've now found a home together.

Roxy and Chucky are bonded and they can't stop swapping kisses. The two are so bonded that Chucky whines when they're separated. They've now found a home together. Sacramento County Animal Shelter via Facebook
Roxy and Chucky are bonded and they can't stop swapping kisses. The two are so bonded that Chucky whines when they're separated. They've now found a home together. Sacramento County Animal Shelter via Facebook

Pets

Bonded pups at Bradshaw shelter captured hearts. Adopters drove 24 hours to get them

By Kalin Kipling

kkipling@sacbee.com

December 26, 2017 06:30 PM

UPDATED 2 HOURS 8 MINUTES AGO

The Bradshaw Animal Shelter’s “wiggly butt duo” has found a home after more than a month.

Chucky and Roxy, known for their wagging tails and smooch fests shown in videos shared by the shelter, went home Tuesday, the Bradshaw shelter and PB SOC, a group that works with large dogs at the shelter, announced.

“ADOPTED. Together. We are overwhelmed with joy!!” the shelter said in a Facebook post.

Your crossed fingers and paws worked! Our adorable wiggly butt duo Roxy and Chucky just got adopted TOGETHER!That's a...

Posted by PB SOC on Tuesday, December 26, 2017

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Their new owners came all the way from Colorado to scoop up the happy pair.

Zach started following PB SOC on Facebook about a year ago, the group said, and upon seeing the posts on Roxy and Chucky, “he just knew ... they were the ones!”

Despite being in a different state, he sent in an application for the two on Dec. 14 and went through PB SOC’s online adoption counseling, which helps ensure families are matched with the best dogs for their lifestyles.

“We didn’t think it would happen, so we kept it quiet,” said Delyse Gannaway of PB SOC. “Then they said they really were coming.”

Zach and his partner Sophia made it to the shelter Tuesday after a 24-hour trip by car.

The pups wiggled their way into the couple’s hearts and are now headed home to become Colorado dogs.

“They kept saying, ‘We can’t believe no one wanted them. They’re so beautiful,’” Gannaway said.

Bradshaw shelter is full

    • While Roxy and Chucky got their happy beginning, the shelter, 3839 Bradshaw Road, is full – particularly with big dogs. The next several big dog adoptions are free, thanks to sponsors. Visit saccountydogs.com to see adoptables. Then email sacramentocountydogs@gmail.com if you’re ready to adopt or foster.
    • Otherwise, adoptions are $25 for dogs and cats – cats are also two for $25 at the shelter.

    Related stories from The Sacramento Bee

     

    FREE ADOPTIONS!The shelter is beyond capacity. There is NO MORE ROOM. This isn't just "our" shelter. It is YOURS. The animals there are the responsibility of this community. Adopters or fosters are needed NOW. We have puppies, seniors, lap dogs and running buddies, dogs longing to be your one true love and others who will be instant best friends with your playful dog... Thanks to a couple sponsors, the next several adoptions are FREE when you participate in our online adoption counseling for approval. DON'T WAIT! Dogs need out! Go to https://saccountydogs.com/ for all the available dogs and submit your application today! If you can foster, email us ASAP at sacramentocountydogs@gmail.com.PB SOC offers meet and greets with your current dog and is always here for post adoption counseling and behavioral support, including in person training. PLEASE make a difference for a shelter dog and for the shelter. Adopt today!PLEASE SHARE!#pbsoc #wherealldogsmatter #findlove

    Posted by PB SOC on Tuesday, December 26, 2017

    Comments

    Videos

    More Videos

    Bonded pups at Bradshaw shelter can't stop kissing each other 0:38

    Bonded pups at Bradshaw shelter can't stop kissing each other

    Pause
    Watch the Sac SPCA's Duckie, who has swimmer syndrome, walk and run 0:39

    Watch the Sac SPCA's Duckie, who has swimmer syndrome, walk and run

    Adorable bonded pups swap kisses as they wait to be adopted from Bradshaw shelter 1:15

    Adorable bonded pups swap kisses as they wait to be adopted from Bradshaw shelter

    Six new laws that could change your life in 2018 1:10

    Six new laws that could change your life in 2018

    Cannabis 101: Here's what you need to know about recreational marijuana 2:56

    Cannabis 101: Here's what you need to know about recreational marijuana

    Step inside the home Slash sold to Big Sean 1:07

    Step inside the home Slash sold to Big Sean

    Dogs frolic in winter wonderland after record snow storm 1:01

    Dogs frolic in winter wonderland after record snow storm

    Sacramento residents pay their taxes early 0:28

    Sacramento residents pay their taxes early

    The scene at Stockton mall overrun by horde of teenagers 0:34

    The scene at Stockton mall overrun by horde of teenagers

    Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works 1:26

    Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works

    • Watch the Sac SPCA's Duckie, who has swimmer syndrome, walk and run

      Duckie, the Sacramento SPCA Labrador puppy with swimmer syndrome, is already walking and running - far exceeding expectations.

    Watch the Sac SPCA's Duckie, who has swimmer syndrome, walk and run

    View More Video