SPCA pet of the week: Casper

A happy, sweet, big goofy guy, Casper weighs in at 103 pounds. This 7-year-old Staffordshire/bull terrier mix loves everybody: kids, adults and other dogs. He also knows how to “sit” and “shake.” He is an excellent walker and will hop right into the car to go for a ride with you, too.
Some of Casper’s favorite pastimes are playing fetch and munching on stuffed toys. He will roll over for belly rubs. You just look at him and feel happy. Casper may do better in a home with older kids because of his size. He also likes cats way too much to live with one.
Adoption fee: $100 or free for seniors 65 and older
Information: sspca.org
