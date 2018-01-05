SPCA pet of the week: Penny

Meet Penny! Believe it or not, when this gorgeous girl came to us her beautiful fur was completely matted and in desperate need of some styling.
Shelter rabbit guru Marnie taught sweet Penny what it was like to be pampered. Penny, a 2 1/2-year-old French lop, loved every minute of it and happily relaxed while receiving her makeover.
Penny will need regular grooming in her forever home. She is litter box trained and would make a fantastic first-time rabbit for those who are ready for the commitment: Rabbits can live up to 12 years.
Adoption fee: $45
Information: sspca.org
