Pets

At the SPCA: Jupiter

January 10, 2018 07:21 PM

Name: Jupiter

Age: 4 years

Breed: Domestic shorthair mix

Sex: Male

Something special: FIV positive

Dressed in black and white, gorgeous Jupiter’s looks are out of this world!

Good looks aren’t the only thing going for him, Jupiter is one of the friendliest cats you will ever meet. He loves being petted and will even greet you at the door.

Jupiter is a friend of other cats and would love to go home to others who will keep him company. However, a slow introduction will be important as he is FIV positive.

Adoption fee: $45

