At the SPCA: Mack

Big boy Mack would do anything for a new furrrrever home! This gorgeous boy is ready to take on the world with his new best friend....you?
He absolutely loves hitting the town and meeting new people, playing fetch and of course eating treats! Mack will happily work for them as well, ask him to sit in English OR Spanish and he will happily oblige.
This smart boy is bilingual! Mack even works on his polite leash walking skills daily so he is sure to impress his future family. He has even lived with children and other dogs in the past! Would you do anything for this big Mack? Head down to the Sacramento SPCA and pay him a visit!
Adoption Fee: $110 or FREE for senior citizens over 65 years old
Information: sspca.org
