Despite traumatic start, German shepherd puppies are on the mend at Sacramento SPCA

Two German Shepherd mix puppies were left outside the Sacramento SPCA with huge wounds on their necks, possibly from a dog attack. The SPCA treated their wounds, and the dogs are recovering well in foster care. Sacramento SPCA Emily Zentner

