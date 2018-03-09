Despite traumatic start, German shepherd puppies are on the mend at Sacramento SPCA

Two German shepherd mix puppies with massive neck injuries are on the mend at the Sacramento SPCA after they were left outside the shelter in late February.
Shelter officials suspect that a larger dog may have attacked the puppies, picking them up and shaking them by their scruffs. But because the dogs were left in a box outside the SPCA’s adoption center without any information, the cause of the injuries is still unknown.
The group posted about the puppies on their Facebook page on Feb. 27 asking for donations to help with the dogs’ care. As of March 9, the campaign had amassed $1,235 in donations.
While the puppies, one male and one female, will forever have “wonky” ears due to the injuries, according to a Facebook post by the shelter, they are recovering well. SPCA public relations and social media specialist Sarah Varanini told The Bee that the dogs are recovering in a foster home and should be ready for new homes in a couple of weeks.
"They are full of personality, despite their traumatic start," Varanini said. "The little girl is especially feisty and hams it up for the camera!"
Despite their injuries, the shelter reports that the dogs are in good spirits and as adorable as ever. The dogs have not been named yet, as their foster mom does not want to get too attached to them before they head to their forever homes.
