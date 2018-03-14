At the SPCA: Chummy and Ella

These two snow white beauties are a “bonded pair.” Chummy (pictured) and Ella have lived together all their lives. That is why we are hoping to find them a furr-ever home that will keep them together! Rabbits are extremely social creatures, so it is a real treat to see two become emotionally bonded. They make wonderful pets and can even be litter trained so they can roam freely throughout the house! Just don’t forget to do some rabbit proofing first. If you are ready to take on a truly dynamic duo be sure to stop by the Sacramento SPCA and say hello!
Information: sspca.org
