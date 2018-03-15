Sacramento shelter puppy recovering after brain surgery

Two German Shepherd mix puppies were left outside the Sacramento SPCA with huge wounds on their necks, possibly from a dog attack. The SPCA treated their wounds, and the dogs are recovering well in foster care.
Thomas the puppy came to the Bradshaw Animal shelter March 6 after being found near Florin Road. Shelter staff believe he was hit over the head with a heavy object, but he's already walking and fighting to heal after the alleged attack.
The actions of quick thinking police officers saved the life of a choking puppy in Massachusetts. A nine-week-old puppy was rushed to the North Reading’s police station on March 4, where officers and fire fighters performed CPR on the puppy for te
Lobbyist Pamela Lopez's dog, Bobby, uses VET CBD oil to treat his anxiety. Lopez discusses an assembly bill that would allow veterinarians to talk to pet owners about the medical use of cannabis for their pets.
A pit bull puppy rescued by animal control officers from under a bridge in Daytona Beach, Florida, amid freezing temperatures on Jan. 18, was adopted by Daytona Beach Police Officer Kera Cantrell on Feb. 5, 2018.
Host and referee of Animal Planet's annual "Puppy Bowl", Dan Schachner, says this season ups the ante with the addition of a sloth."Dog Bowl" airs on February 3rd and the puppies head into their match on Super Bowl Sunday, February 4th.
Travis Allen's dog, Chipper, howled in delight when they were reunited Jan. 28, 2018, at Endless Love Pet Palace in Warner Robins. Allen was visiting from North Carolina when Chipper got away Dec. 28, 2017.