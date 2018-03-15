Sacramento shelter puppy recovering after brain surgery

Thomas, a puppy found injured and abandoned in Sacramento, was taken to Bradshaw Animal Shelter on March 6. He underwent surgery March 15 and is recovering.
Bradshaw Animal Shelter
