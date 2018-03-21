Sacramento SPCA hopes you’ll ‘adopt a silver snout’ during free-adoption special

The Sacramento SPCA, with contractor Taylor Morrison's support, is offering free adoptions for senior pets this week.
Any dog 5 years old or older and any cat a year or older is free to adopt at the SPCA, 6201 Florin Perkins Road, through Sunday.
"We're hoping that this added incentive will help some of our longtimers (like Amy, Harley and Mack) find their new homes!" the SPCA wrote in a Facebook post.
There are some key benefits to adopting an adult pet instead of a young one, according to Dr. Becker, Mother Nature Network, NBC 4 and PetMD, including:
- They often are more mannerly, calmer and housebroken;
- They tend to be less destructive;
- They often already have some training, but are still trainable;
- You know what you're getting personality- and looks-wise.
"Amy, Mack and Harley have been waiting, so patiently, for months for that special someone to walk through our doors," the SPCA wrote in a Facebook post.
"Let's make it happen, Sacramento!"
