Sacramento SPCA gets creative to find 'Life Sized Dog Pillow' a home
The Sacramento SPCA made an "As Seen On TV"-style commercial for one of their longtime pups looking for a home - Amy - calling her "The Life Sized Dog Pillow." Amy is free to adopt through March 25, 2018.
Baby Thomas, a puppy at the Bradshaw Animal Shelter, will receive craniotomy surgery to remove the loose bone fragments which are resting on his brain. The damage to the right hemisphere of his brain is impacting his balance, hearing,
Two German Shepherd mix puppies were left outside the Sacramento SPCA with huge wounds on their necks, possibly from a dog attack. The SPCA treated their wounds, and the dogs are recovering well in foster care.
Thomas the puppy came to the Bradshaw Animal shelter March 6 after being found near Florin Road. Shelter staff believe he was hit over the head with a heavy object, but he's already walking and fighting to heal after the alleged attack.
The actions of quick thinking police officers saved the life of a choking puppy in Massachusetts. A nine-week-old puppy was rushed to the North Reading’s police station on March 4, where officers and fire fighters performed CPR on the puppy for te
Lobbyist Pamela Lopez's dog, Bobby, uses VET CBD oil to treat his anxiety. Lopez discusses an assembly bill that would allow veterinarians to talk to pet owners about the medical use of cannabis for their pets.
A pit bull puppy rescued by animal control officers from under a bridge in Daytona Beach, Florida, amid freezing temperatures on Jan. 18, was adopted by Daytona Beach Police Officer Kera Cantrell on Feb. 5, 2018.