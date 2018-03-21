At the SPCA: Otis

This sweet, shy guy has a heart of gold and is more than impressive when it comes to showing off his “sit,” “shake” and “down” skills.
He is most definitely a beauty with a brain! He even walks politely on the leash and is already kennel trained!
They say there is no such thing as a perfect dog, but Otis comes pretty close. He knows he is perfect for someone.
We are not sure if he has lived with dogs or kids in the past, so be sure to bring your dogs and children with you when you come to meet this amazing boy! He is a real catch.
Information: sspca.org
