At the SPCA: Boo

Barabus Boo – or Boo, as we like to call him – is such a gentleman. Weighing in at 95 pounds, this handsome 10-year-old German shepherd was mostly an indoor dog and has a stellar personality. Volunteers state that he is well-mannered, good on leash, affectionate and responsive. He’s a leaner, too, and so adorable. Just look at that flopped-over ear.
Boo is incredibly smart and knows many commands. He is great in the car, friendly to people and other dogs. Boo is not a fan of cats. Because of his size, he may be better suited with older kids.
Adoption fee: $110, or free for seniors over 65.
