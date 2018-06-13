At the SPCA: OG

This fella is a sweet senior guy who is quite smart: OG knows Sit, Down, and Stay. He loves treats and is very attentive, so he could probably learn more tricks!
OG has been to some of our mobile events and did wonderfully! He is a calm guy who walks really nicely on a leash and even posed wearing sunglasses and a life jacket, so we know he’s a good sport! He doesn’t have a history with dogs, cats or kids, but he might do well with all of them. Come down and meet OG!!
Adoption fee: $110
Information: sspca.org
