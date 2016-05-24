Most unpopular dog breeds: Do you own any of these?

Dogs are woman’s and man’s best friend. They serve as the ultimate companion, always happy to see you after a long day and offer endless amounts of unconditional love. While some Fido friends like golden retrievers and German shepherds are among the most popular dogs every year, others like the pharaoh hound continue to remain obscure.
An estimated 70 million to 80 million dogs in the United States are someone’s precious pet. That means approximately 37 to 47 percent of all households count a dog as a member of the family, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
Having a dog can improve your health, as they’ve been known to boost the moods of their owners and lower stress levels. Owning a dog can also make you more active, as you’ll need to walk your four-legged friend multiple times per day.
If you’re thinking about getting a dog, it’s important to conduct research to select the breed that best suits you. However, some breeds are more popular than others, regardless of any individual dog's temperament. PetBreeds, a Graphiq vertical search engine, created a list of the 10 least popular dogs based on American Kennel Club's 2015 popularity ranking (which keeps tabs on 184 different breeds). We've also noted the reasons why these dogs aren't as popular with the general public, based on certain living situations and lifestyles.
#10. Skye Terrier
Why it Might Not be Popular: Heavy grooming needs
The Skye terrier may not be the best option for families with kids. It requires regular grooming and is typically difficult to train.
#9. Pyrenean Shepherd
Why it Might Not be Popular: Not ideal for apartment living
The Pyrenean shepherd sheds regularly and must be groomed often. This breed is energetic and very active, requiring daily exercise.
#8. Chinook
Why it Might Not be Popular: Heavy grooming needs
The Chinook breed experiences seasonal shedding and requires regular grooming. This large purebred is not an ideal fit for apartment living.
#7. Finnish Spitz
Why it Might Not be Popular: Heavy grooming needs
The Finnish spitz sheds on a seasonal basis. It requires regular grooming and will need regular exercise for apartment living.
#6. Cesky Terrier
Why it Might Not be Popular: High maintenance with heavy grooming need
The Cesky terrier is a high maintenance breed that requires frequent grooming. The dog is difficult to train and may be too much for a first-time dog owner to handle.
#5. Otterhound
Why it Might Not be Popular: Heavy shedding and not ideal for apartment living
The Otterhound demonstrates low adaptability and is not suited for apartment living. This hunting breed requires regular grooming and sheds often.
#4. American Foxhound
Why it Might Not be Popular: Not ideal for apartment living
The American foxhound sheds regularly, requiring owners to vacuum frequently. Anyone living in an apartment will need to make sure this active dog gets a satisfactory amount of exercise daily.
#3. Norwegian Lundehund
Why it Might Not be Popular: Non-hypoallergenic
The Norwegian Lundehund is an active dog that requires daily exercise to keep it healthy. It isn't hypoallergenic, so anyone with allergies might not fare well with this dog in the house.
#2. Harrier
Why it Might Not be Popular: Not ideal for apartment living
The Harrier sheds regularly and is an active breed that requires daily exercise. It isn't suited for apartment living, so owners need a large yard or acreage.
#1. English Foxhound
Why it Might Not be Popular: Not ideal for apartment living
The English foxhound has a low level of adaptability and isn't suited for apartment living. The dog is active, so owners must commit to ensuring it gets daily exercise.
